Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
