Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

ONTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

