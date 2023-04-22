Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 455

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 455 ($5.63) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCKIF. Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

