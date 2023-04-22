Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.05 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

