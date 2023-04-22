Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after buying an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 828,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

