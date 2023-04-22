Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.37.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

PAA stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

