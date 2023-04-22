First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.52.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

