Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.15.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.32. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

