Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.25 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

