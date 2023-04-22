Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.24 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
