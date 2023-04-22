Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.24 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.