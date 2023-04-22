GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.50.

GNNDY opened at $70.21 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

