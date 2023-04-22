Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.19 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

