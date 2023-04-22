Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.3 %

LPCN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

