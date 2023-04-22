Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KALU. Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -165.59%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

