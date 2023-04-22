Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
Shares of LQDT stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
Read More
