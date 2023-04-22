Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $67.26 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $67.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 960.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $283,174.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

