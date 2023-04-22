Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 574,840 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.