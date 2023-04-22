First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 3.8 %

FFIN opened at $28.63 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972 in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

