Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

AEM opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 105,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $2,327,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

