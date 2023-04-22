Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

