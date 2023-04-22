monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,428,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

