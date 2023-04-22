Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Overstock.com by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 179,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

