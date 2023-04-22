Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.74.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

