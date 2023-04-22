State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,876 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.