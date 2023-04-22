State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.33 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.