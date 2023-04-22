State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 960 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

AMG opened at $142.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

