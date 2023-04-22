Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 503,461 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 1,581.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Accolade worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Accolade by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Accolade Trading Up 4.8 %

Accolade Profile

Shares of ACCD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

