Bank of Montreal Can Sells 199,100 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.05% of Kernel Group worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kernel Group by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.49.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

