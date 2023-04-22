State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

