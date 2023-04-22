58,291 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.10% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,429,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,572,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

