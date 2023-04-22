Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 40,103 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

