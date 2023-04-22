Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.91 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Relic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in New Relic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in New Relic by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,097 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Relic Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

