State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 492,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

THC opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $83.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.