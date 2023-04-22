Bank of Montreal Can Invests $4.14 Million in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.59% of Pyrophyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:PHYT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

