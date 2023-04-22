State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,604 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,508,214 shares of company stock worth $33,312,828. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

