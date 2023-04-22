Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

