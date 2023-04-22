Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.