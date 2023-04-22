Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Nova worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $5,136,000. Amundi increased its stake in Nova by 1,267.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 59,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Nova by 560.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.