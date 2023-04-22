State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Murphy USA by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Murphy USA by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.