State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,444 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,503.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

