Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,594 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

