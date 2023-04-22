Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 51,721 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

