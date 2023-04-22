State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,036 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

