Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.09 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,579 shares of company stock worth $51,032,284 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

