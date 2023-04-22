Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,192 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Qualys worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.61 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

