Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $49.11 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

