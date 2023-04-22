Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

