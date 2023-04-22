Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

LEN opened at $111.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

