Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 83,198 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 299.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,969 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 83,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.38 per share, for a total transaction of $359,560.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,728,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.