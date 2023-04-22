Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 274,426 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

