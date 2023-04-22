Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,707 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $35.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

